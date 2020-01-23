Germany bans neo-Nazi organization Combat 18 Deutschland

Germany has banned on Thursday the Combat 18 Deutschland neo-Nazi group in what the country called a "clear message" against far-right extremism and anti-Semitism.
More than 200 police officers carried out raids in six German states early Thursday, seizing cellphones, computers, unspecified weaponry, Nazi memorabilia and propaganda material, the German Interior Ministry said.
The group had spread far-right extremism and anti-Semitic hatred in German society by producing neo-Nazi music and staging concerts for extremist bands, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.
First published: 12:17 , 01.23.20