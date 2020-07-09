Froome to join Israeli team after losing leadership at Ineos

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will join fast-growing cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation for the start of next season after losing his status as the leader of Team Ineos.

Froome's contract with Ineos expires in December and the team has decided not to renew it, ending their decade-long association.

