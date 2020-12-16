Israel hit by storm bringing heavy rain and floods

The winter storm is forecast to bring more rain on Wednesday after flooding overnight in coastal cities.
Many stranded in their cars were rescued overnight, in many towns across the country, from Nazareth in the north to Qalansawe in the center, as residents in Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon, suburbs of Tel Aviv were rescued by first responders when their homes were flooded .
In Ashdod, authorities blocked major roads susceptible to flooding in the center of the city causing disruption to traffic.
Temperatures are expected to drop further as flood warnings remain in place.
The Meteorological Service said 114 millimeters of rain fell in the lower Galilee and Jezreel Valley, the largest amount of precipitation recorded in the past 24 hours.
Flood warnings were also issued in the Southern deserts where roads were closed on Tuesday after the Faran river overflowed.
The current storm is expected to last into Thursday.
Following the heavy rains, the Sea of Galilee's water level rose by three centimeters overnight, standing at -209.935 meters below sea level, The Government Water and Sewage Authority reported on Wednesday.
First published: 09:09 , 12.16.20