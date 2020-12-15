Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Morocco

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will lead a U.S. delegation to Israel and Morocco next week for discussions on the normalization deal the two Middle East countries reached last week, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. delegation and an Israeli team will join together and take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat as a sign of progress after the Israel-Morocco deal that Kushner helped broker, the official told Reuters.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner ( Photo: Reuters )

Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will arrive in Israel on Monday.

While in Jerusalem, Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.

El Al is expected to be the airliner for the flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat next Tuesday for the Kushner team and a delegation led by National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, the official said.

In a live interview on Army Radio, Transportation Minister Miri Regev was asked about news of the Kushner trip.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev ( Photo: GPO )

"I am so proud that our grandfathers and grandmothers can visit Morocco while still alive. This is peace," said Regev, who is descended from Moroccan Jewish immigrants to Israel.

Morocco is the Muslim country that produced the greatest number of Jewish immigrants to Israel - 250,000.

The Israel-Morocco deal was the fourth the United States helped broker, following similar agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

As part of the agreement, Trump agreed to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, where a decades-old territorial dispute has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.