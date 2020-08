The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday evening that 13 coronavirus patients died since midnight, bringing the death toll to 639.

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday evening that 13 coronavirus patients died since midnight, bringing the death toll to 639.

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday evening that 13 coronavirus patients died since midnight, bringing the death toll to 639.

The ministry added that since midnight Wednesday, 1,003 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry added that since midnight Wednesday, 1,003 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry added that since midnight Wednesday, 1,003 people tested positive for COVID-19.