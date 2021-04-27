Spain demands better conditions for Spanish citizen detained in Israel

Spain has demanded that Israel improve the conditions of Spanish citizen Juana Ruiz who was detained there almost two weeks ago without charge, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.

Spain has demanded that Israel improve the conditions of Spanish citizen Juana Ruiz who was detained there almost two weeks ago without charge, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.

Spain has demanded that Israel improve the conditions of Spanish citizen Juana Ruiz who was detained there almost two weeks ago without charge, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.

"We are in an intensive dialogue with Israeli authorities" about the case, Laya told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that her ministry would continue to provide the maximum possible support.

"We are in an intensive dialogue with Israeli authorities" about the case, Laya told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that her ministry would continue to provide the maximum possible support.

"We are in an intensive dialogue with Israeli authorities" about the case, Laya told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that her ministry would continue to provide the maximum possible support.