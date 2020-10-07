Knesset to the High Court: Reject petitions against demonstration restrictions

The Knesset submitted to the High Court its response to petitions against the restriction of demonstrations during the closure, saying the petitions be rejected.
"The Knesset's decision regarding the restrictions that should be imposed during a period of significant aggravation was made in due process, and after the Knesset members considered all the relevant considerations," said the Knesset in its response. " Therefore, in the Knesset's position, the petitions do not reveal a ground for exceptional judicial intervention in the Knesset's primary legislation, and must be rejected. "