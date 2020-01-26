Ukrainian President Zelenskiy marks Auschwitz anniversary honoring survivors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute Sunday evening to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp's liberation that they are an example to humanity.

Zelenskiy spoke of the importance of protecting humanitarian values and freedom against the hatred that threatens civilization in a short speech at a dinner in Krakow organized by the World Jewish Congress. He received a standing ovation for his words.

