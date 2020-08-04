Israel offers money to Palestinian family over settler killing

The Israeli government offered to compensate the family of Aisha al-Rabi for her killing by Jewish settlers.

Al-Rabi from the village of Biddya southwest of the West Bank city of Nablus on the West Bank, was killed after her car came under attack by stones hurled at it by Jewish settlers. Five people were arrested following the incident.

Aisha Al-Rabi killed after settlers hurled stones at her car i 2018 ( Photo: courtesy )

On October 12, 2018, Rabi, from Biddya, was driving with her husband and a daughter near the Tapuah Junction when they came under a stoning attack. Her husband and daughter were injured.

An Israeli minor has been indicted for manslaughter.

As reported earlier this year in Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth, the Defense Ministry recognized the attack as an act of terror but since Al-Rabi was not an Israeli citizen and the killing occurred outside Israel's recognized borders her family was offered no compensation. They appealed the decision and demanded over NIS 7million.

The ministry offered to settle the dispute with the payment of NIS 670,000 but lawyers for the family said they would reject the offer and pursue the matter through the courts.

Officials in the Defense Ministry said the sum offered to Al-Rabi's family is consistent with compensation that would have been forthcoming had she been a citizen of Israel.