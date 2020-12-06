UAE target of cyberattacks after Israel deal, official says

The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties with Israel in a move that angered Palestinians and some Muslim states and communities. Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit.

The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties with Israel in a move that angered Palestinians and some Muslim states and communities. Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit.

The UAE in August broke with decades of Arab policy when it agreed to forge ties with Israel in a move that angered Palestinians and some Muslim states and communities. Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit.

"Our relationship, for example, with the normalization with Israel really opened a whole huge attacks from some other activists against the UAE," Mohamed Hamad al-Kuwaiti said during an onstage interview at a conference in Dubai.

"Our relationship, for example, with the normalization with Israel really opened a whole huge attacks from some other activists against the UAE," Mohamed Hamad al-Kuwaiti said during an onstage interview at a conference in Dubai.

"Our relationship, for example, with the normalization with Israel really opened a whole huge attacks from some other activists against the UAE," Mohamed Hamad al-Kuwaiti said during an onstage interview at a conference in Dubai.