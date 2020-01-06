Iraq military says begining removal of foreign troops from the country

A spokesman for the Iraqi military said that preparations are underway to remove foreign troops from Iraq in the wake of Qasem Soleimani's assassination by the U.S.
"The Iraqi government has begun restricting the movement of coalition forces on land and sea and they will be confined to patrols and arming and training personnel only."
U.S. President Donald Trump warned late Sunday that if Iraq were to expel American forces he would impose crippling sanctions on that country.
First published: 12:55 , 01.06.20