Pompeo hopeful China's Confucius Institutes will be gone from US by year-end

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday he was hopeful that Chinese Confucius Institute cultural centers on U.S. university campuses would all be shut down by the end of the year.
"I think everyone's coming to see the risk associated with them," Pompeo told Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business Network, accusing the Chinese-government funded institutes of working to recruit "spies and collaborators" at U.S. colleges.
Pompeo added that a "Cold War analogy has some relevance," when talking about relations with China, but the challenges are different.