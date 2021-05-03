Shas leader Deri says state must take control of Meron compound

In his first comments since the Meron disaster, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said Monday that he will support any initiative by the state to take full responsibility for the mountain compound.

In his first comments since the Meron disaster, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said Monday that he will support any initiative by the state to take full responsibility for the mountain compound.

In his first comments since the Meron disaster, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said Monday that he will support any initiative by the state to take full responsibility for the mountain compound.

"The Meron disaster was a decree from God, but this does not exempt us from inquiry," he said during a Knesset memorial session.

"The Meron disaster was a decree from God, but this does not exempt us from inquiry," he said during a Knesset memorial session.

"The Meron disaster was a decree from God, but this does not exempt us from inquiry," he said during a Knesset memorial session.