Saudi Arabia will organize the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will organize the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will organize the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday.