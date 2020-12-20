Rivlin after coronavirus vaccine: It is safe

President Reuven Rivlin was vaccinated for coronavirus on Sunday.
The president paid tribute to the medical teams for their work and called on the public to get the vaccine.
“It is important to remember that the vaccines that in Israel have gone through meticulous processes, have passed stringent checks and been approved both by the US Food and Drugs Administration and by the Israeli Ministry of Health. These are serious bodies for whom the value of human life, trust and accuracy are their guiding lights. We can trust them,” Rivlin said.