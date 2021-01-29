New U.S. envoy spoke with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal, sources say

The new U.S. envoy on Iran spoke with British, French and German officials on Thursday as the United States explores how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"It was to take stock of the dossier and to assess what our state of mind is," a European diplomatic source said of U.S. special envoy Rob Malley's conversation with the British, French and German foreign ministry political directors.
A second source confirmed that the discussion took place but offered no details. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.