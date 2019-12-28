Israel ignores request to allow voting in the east Jerusalem for PA elections

Israel decided to ignore and not respond to a letter sent by the Palestinian Authority on Saturday, demanding that the Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem be allowed to participate in the Palestinian parliamentary elections, followed by the Palestinian presidential elections.
The final decision not to respond positively or negatively to the Palestinian Authority was made after a senior-level discussion in recent days surrounding this issue.
Such a decision could cripple to Palestinian legislature, pushing the elections to an unknown date and perpetuating the current political deadlock within the Authority.
