The national project manager in the fight against the coronavirus, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, is seeking to promote an outline which will categorize Israeli localities by infection rate and adjust restrictions accordingly.

The national project manager in the fight against the coronavirus, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, is seeking to promote an outline which will categorize Israeli localities by infection rate and adjust restrictions accordingly.

The national project manager in the fight against the coronavirus, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, is seeking to promote an outline which will categorize Israeli localities by infection rate and adjust restrictions accordingly.