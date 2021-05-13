Netanyahu favors sending military into mixed Jewish-Arab cities to deal with riots

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he believes IDF soldiers could be deployed in mixed Jewish and Arab cities where riots broke out in the past three days.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of the Military Staff Aviv Kochavi oppose the idea.
"There are law breaking nationalists and the police, the Shin Bet security agency and the judicial system must work together to deal with them," Netanyahu said during a visit to the mixed city of Lod where riots were expected to resume in the evening hours.
The city has been put under curfew that will be in effect as of 9 PM.