Israel's active coronavirus patients surpassed 30,000, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday evening.

The country's case total rose by 1,203 cases since midnight, rising to 53,559.

In addition, four virus-related deaths were also reported, raising Israel's death toll from the pathogen to 424.

