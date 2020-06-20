IDF says Israel in the beginning stages of second wave of coronavirus

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, part of IDF’s intelligence unit, said in a report published Saturday that Israel has entered the beginning stages of the second wave of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, part of IDF’s intelligence unit, said in a report published Saturday that Israel has entered the beginning stages of the second wave of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, part of IDF’s intelligence unit, said in a report published Saturday that Israel has entered the beginning stages of the second wave of COVID-19.