IDF says Israel in the beginning stages of second wave of coronavirus

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, part of IDF’s intelligence unit, said in a report published Saturday that Israel has entered the beginning stages of the second wave of COVID-19.
"The State of Israel is currently experiencing a second wave of coronavirus, which differs in its characteristics from the first wave, but is no less severe," said the report, adding that if no urgent action is taken in the foreseeable future to combat the spread, the daily infection numbers could reach up to 1,000.