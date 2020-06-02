Facebook employee says leaders fail to address staff outcry over Trump posts

A Facebook employee said company leaders holding an all-hands meeting on Tuesday had so far failed to address concerns of staff who walked away from their desks to protest Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's handling of inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump.
"It's crystal clear today that leadership refuses to stand with us," Brandon Dail wrote on Twitter. Dail's LinkedIn profile describes him as a user interface engineer at Facebook in Seattle.
Facebook employees staged the rare public protest after Twitter Inc on Friday affixed a warning label to a Trump tweet that included the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."