Hamas: Israel trying to change status quo, resistance will not stand idly by

Ismail Haniyeh, a senior political leader of Hamas, said Monday that Israel is trying to change status quo in Jerusalem and the resistance "will not stand idly by".
Haniyeh's comments came shortly after violent riots erupted at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on the Jerusalem Day, in which Israelis celebrate the unification of Jerusalem.
"The activity of the resistance on the ground will continue and even escalate in order to prevent Israel and the settlers from achieving their goals. The resistance is ready and will not stand idly by, its word will be the last word in this campaign if Israel does not step back and put an end to its satanic plots."