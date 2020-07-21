Jordan to reopen airports to tourists in August

The Jordanian government says it will begin reopening airports to international travelers in August after sealing its borders in March to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Travelers from a list of approved, low-risk countries must pass a coronavirus test at least 72 hours before departure and will get a second test upon arrival in Jordan, Transportation Minister Khaled Saif says.
Jordan will require incoming tourists to download Aman, the government's contact-tracing mobile application, for the duration of their stay in the country.