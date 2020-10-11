Fire breaks out on Mount Kilimanjaro, says Tanzania National Park

A fire broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday afternoon and authorities were trying to contain it, Tanzania's National Parks service (TANAPA) said.

