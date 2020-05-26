U.S. military says Russia deployed fighter jets to Libya

The U.S. military said on Tuesday that Russia has deployed fighter aircraft to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for eastern forces, adding to concerns of a new escalation in the conflict.
"Russian military aircraft are likely to provide close air support and offensive fire," the United States Africa Command said in a statement it posted on its website and on Twitter.
Libya's civil war has drawn in regional and global powers with what the United Nations has called a huge influx of weapons and fighters in violation of an arms embargo.