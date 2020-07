Israel is the sixth country with most daily coronavirus cases per million inhabitants, the New York Times published on Friday.

Israel, which sees about 200 new cases per million citizens a day, is preceded by Oman, Bahrain, Panama, South Africa and the United States.

