Labor MK Merav Michaeli to run in party's primary elections

Labor MK Merav Michaeli announced Sunday she will be running for the party's leadership during the upcoming primary elections.
"No to snatching, no to pragmatism. Yes to democracy, yes to primaries among the functioning members of the party. I announce my candidacy for the position of chairman of the Labor Party," wrote Michaeli on her Twitter page.
Michaeli's announcement comes after the Tel Aviv District Court ruled that the Labor Party will undergo primary elections, after the Party's outgoing leader, Amir Peretz, decided that the party's ruling body would be the one to choose the party's new leadership.