Israel's new coronavirus restrictions to go into effect at 5pm

The new stricter measures meant to combat the coronavirus outbreak are set to go into effect at 5pm Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed. The new steps will further restrict the movement of Israelis, effectively keeping the people in their homes except for emergency situations.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Among the new restrictions is always a ban on the public venturing further than 100 meters from home. The exceptions to this order include the supply of food, medicine, urgent doctor's appointment, donation of blood, legal obligations, protest, provision of medical assistance of someone in need and other emergency commitments.

Police officers in a Haredi neighborhood of Jerusalem ( Photo: Ami Cohen )

Public transportation will be cut by another 25% from the current activity, but these steps will only go into effect on Thursday morning.

Taxi services will be allowed on a condition that each vehicle transports only one passenger. In an emergency situation, when a passenger requires someone to accompany him or her, two passengers are allowed. They must sit in the back of the car with the windows open at all times.

In private vehicles no more than two passengers are allowed.

Empty Tel Aviv beach on Wednesday morning ( Photo: AFP )

Essential workers will be provided with a special authorization and will be required to submit to a temperature screening upon entering work locations. Anyone with a temperature over 38 degrees celsius will be send home.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate as well as banks, gas stations, and other vital services.

Delivery of supplies such as food, medicine, newspapers, electronic devices and essential home maintenance tools will continues as well. Online purchases of any products are allowed as long as the business offers straight-to-door delivery.

Shopping center in Bedouin city of Rahat ( Photo: Roee Idan )

Essential business that are allowed to stay open on a condition the customers will at least two meters away from each other.

Other exemptions to the restrictions will include veterinarian visits and pet food deliveries.

Enforcement of the restrictions will be significantly increased, and their violation will result in a NIS 5,000 fine or up to six months in incarceration.

For more information please visit the Health Ministry website .