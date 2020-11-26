Israel sees end to heavy rain, but no let up in cold weather

The rain that caused flooding all over the country on Thursday will weaken overnight, while on the weekend the weather will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cold. There may also be local rain, especially along the coast on Friday and in the mountains on Saturday.

Throughout the morning hours, various locations across the country were flooded due to the heavy rainfall, which caused significant damage to houses, roads and streets.

Flooded streets in Nahariya, close to River Ga'aton ( Photo: Tehiya Dov )

In the northern city of Nahariya, the municipality announced that it had temporarily closed several streets running adjacent to the Ga'aton River as a precautionary measure following the heavy rainfall and as the drainage system struggled to absorb the large amounts of water.

The river was flowing fast after the rain, but had not broken its banks. The closed streets were later reopened.

The floods also caused damage in residential areas in central cities such as Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Ramat HaSharon, Ra'anana and Herzliya.

Rescue workers evacuating people in Herzliya

The National Fire and Rescue Authority said that throughout the day, rescue teams were called to 139 separate flooding incidents in homes, basements, underground car parks and vehicles.

In Hod Hasharon, rescuers evacuated 40 children from a flooded kindergarten as well as several residential homes. Rescue teams reported houses, elevators and parking lots flooded and said they were operating in several locations simultaneously.

Floods in Ashkelon ( Photo: Rina Gandler )

Two main roads in Tel Aviv – Namir Road and KKL Boulevard - were blocked by flood water.

In the Ramat Hasharon area, meteorologists measured 70 mm (2.7 inches) of rain from 8am, of which 68mm fell in just three hours.

Train stations in Herzliya and Ra'anana were closed due to heavy flooding around the tracks and inside the buildings.

Tel Aviv's Namir Road flooded after heavy rainfall ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

The largest amount of rainfall was measured at Kibbutz Negba in southern Israel, with 118mm (4.6 inches) since Wednesday, with more than 100 mm falling just since Thursday morning.

The water level for the Sea of Galilee rose by a staggering 2.5cm over the 24 hours, putting it at 209.955 meters below sea level.