Improvement noted, reforms required: Israel ranks 30th in Global Corruption Index

Slight, non-indicative improvement for Israel in the Global Corruption Index for 2024, ranking 30th in the world, (1st being the least corrupt, 180th the most corrupt) with a score of 64 on the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), published this on Tuesday morning. This represents an improvement of three places compared to 2023, when Israel scored 62.

The situation marks progress compared to 2021, when Israel was ranked 36th with a score of 59, approaching the "red line" score of 50, below which countries are considered corrupt. Over the past decade, Israel's score has fluctuated between 59 and 64, with the same score of 64 recorded in 2016.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), created by Transparency International, has been published annually since 1995 and ranks 180 countries. Its goal is to help businesses assess the level of corruption in countries where they consider conducting business. In Israel, the index is published by Transparency International Israel (Shvil), one of the organization’s 100 global branches.

According to Transparency International Israel, the country’s score, which lags behind other Western nations, reflects, among other things, its failure to meet goals set to address the climate crisis. These include the anticipated failure to achieve the global target of carbon neutrality (Net Zero Emissions) by 2050, delays in implementing renewable energy targets, and general trends of corruption and weakening of democratic institutions and oversight mechanisms in the country.

Transparency International Israel emphasized that the 2-point improvement in Israel's score on the 2024 index does not indicate a significant trend change and does not diminish the need to avoid harm to the judicial system and oversight mechanisms.

The least corrupt country in the world is Denmark, with a score of 90. It is followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84), New Zealand (83), Luxembourg (81), Norway (81), Switzerland (81), and Sweden (80). Other high-scoring countries include the Netherlands, Australia, Iceland, Ireland, Estonia, Uruguay, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Bhutan, Seychelles, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

As noted, Israel is ranked 30th on the index, six places behind the United Arab Emirates and one place behind the United States. Countries ranked just below Israel include South Korea, Chile, and Lithuania. Slightly lower, with a score of 59, are Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

At the bottom of the list is South Sudan, with a score of just 8, followed by Somalia, Venezuela, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Nicaragua, Sudan, and North Korea. Iran is near the bottom with a score of 23, slightly above Lebanon, which scored 22. Turkey is also in the lower part of the table with a score of 34, just ahead of Egypt, which scored 30.

Transparency International (TI) warns: “ Addressing the climate crisis is one of the most significant global challenges for humanity . The world is at a critical juncture in its fight against climate change. Corruption exacerbates this struggle, and the international community must tackle the link between corruption and the climate crisis.”