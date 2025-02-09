Despite US, Hezbollah joins new Lebanon government

Lebanon’s presidential office announced the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salamon Saturday, consisting of 24 ministers, including from Hezbollah, despite the 'red line' drawn by the U.S. that insisted that the Iran backed group not be included.
The Lebanese network LBCI reported that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri from the Shi'ite Amal Party which is an ally of Hezbollah, had met with Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East, over the weekend and assured her that the government would be formed "today or tomorrow." During her visit to Lebanon, Ortagus emphasized that the United States opposes Hezbollah's involvement in the new government.
"Israel has succeeded in defeating Hezbollah, and we commend it for this. The United States is committed to a partnership and friendship with Lebanon’s new government, and we are all dedicated to curbing Hezbollah’s influence," Ortagus said. "Hezbollah cannot be part of the Lebanese government. Their era is over. We are holding discussions with Lebanon and Israel regarding the redeployment of Lebanese forces in the south and remain committed to the February 18 deadline. We are not afraid of Hezbollah because they have been militarily defeated."
The announcement of the government’s formation follows weeks of consultations. As recently as last Thursday, reports indicated that the formation had "failed at the last minute," with the final hurdles stemming from the need to appoint the fifth Shia minister. The Shia duo (the Amal Movement, led by Speaker Berri, and Hezbollah) secured five portfolios in the new government. The government also includes five female ministers overseeing the education, welfare, tourism, youth and sports, and environmental portfolios.
President Joseph Aoun expressed satisfaction with the formation of the new government, saying that its members are "non-partisan and will serve all Lebanese citizens, as their goal is Lebanon’s national interest."
"Reform is the only way to save the country. Rebuilding the south is not a promise; it is a commitment. We will continue with economic reforms and establish an independent judiciary. The government will be dedicated to constructive work, not conflict," Prime Minister Salam said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The new government must now draft a policy statement outlining its approach and priorities, which will require a vote of confidence from parliament to fully assume its powers. The first meeting of the new ministers is scheduled for this coming Tuesday at 11 a.m. The government faces numerous challenges, including rebuilding Lebanon in the aftermath of the war, addressing the severe economic crisis, and advancing the state, which has operated without a president for the past two years.
The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon welcomed the formation of the new government. "The Lebanese people deserve a government that will rebuild state institutions, fight corruption, and implement necessary reforms," the embassy said in a post on X.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement congratulating Lebanon on forming its new government: "The establishment of the new government in Lebanon is an important step toward a new phase of fulfilling the aspirations of the Lebanese people and preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, security, and stability. Egypt will continue to provide all forms of support to Lebanon."