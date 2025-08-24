Fire breaks out near Highway 1, evacuation of residents begins in Mevaseret Zion

A large brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Arazim Valley near Route 1 in the Jerusalem Hills, forcing the evacuation of residents from two streets on the outskirts of Mevaseret Zion, police and rescue officials said.

Police said they were “prepared to close Route 1 at the exit from Jerusalem” if needed. Authorities also reported disruptions to several traffic lights in the city due to damage to a high-voltage line. Drivers were urged to exercise caution, follow police instructions and use alternative routes.

