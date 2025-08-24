Fire breaks out near Highway 1, evacuation of residents begins in Mevaseret Zion

A large brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Arazim Valley near Route 1 in the Jerusalem Hills, forcing the evacuation of residents from two streets on the outskirts of Mevaseret Zion, police and rescue officials said.
Police said they were “prepared to close Route 1 at the exit from Jerusalem” if needed. Authorities also reported disruptions to several traffic lights in the city due to damage to a high-voltage line. Drivers were urged to exercise caution, follow police instructions and use alternative routes.
The fire caused explosions in several electrical cabinets, and at least eight firefighting aircraft were dispatched to help battle the blaze, according to Fire and Rescue Services. Officials said there was currently no risk to Israel Railways. Fire crews from the capital’s main station were deployed, with efforts focused on protecting Mevaseret Zion and preventing the flames from reaching the town.
Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, said its teams were “providing medical security” at the fire site. “At this stage no injuries have been reported. MDA teams are prepared to provide treatment and assist in evacuations if necessary,” the organization said.