Is an Aliyah event key to making Israel your home?

If you're considering making Aliyah, attending a Nefesh B’Nefesh event could be the game-changer you need, according to Marc Rosenberg, vice president of Diaspora Partnerships at Nefesh B’Nefesh.
In an interview with ILTV News, Rosenberg emphasized that Nefesh B’Nefesh gatherings provide crucial support for Jews worldwide looking to move to Israel. In partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, the organization ensures a smooth transition for new immigrants—whether they need assistance with logistics, employment, or simply a boost of confidence.
Currently, a series of events is taking place across North America, including specialized programs for medical professionals. Rosenberg explained how attending an Aliyah event could be the key to making Israel your home.
Watch the full interview: