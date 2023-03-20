Likud approves 'softened' judicial reform outline, opposition unimpressed

The ruling Likud Party on Monday approved by an overwhelming majority a revised version of its proposal to overhaul Israel's judicial system that scales back some of the plan's more controversial clauses, but opposition parties were unfazed by the gesture.

"The party has voted for a law that restores the balance in the judge selection committee and cancels the undemocratic position in which judges appoint themselves," the party said in a statement at the end of a closed-door meeting.

Several Likud members, including former minister Danny Danon and MK Dudi Amsalem, opposed the new draft which came after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly threatened to resign if the original reform had been passed as-is.

"A system whereby the people's representatives select their judges is the norm in democracies around the world. The assertion that overturning the current practice of judges appointing themselves would signify the end of democracy is unfounded. This law ensures that neither the coalition nor the opposition has control over the courts," the statement further read.

Some members of the Likud party fulminated against the new proposal and the fact that they had no say in its creation.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin clarified that the new proposal would allow the coalition to select two Supreme Court justices in each Knesset term without input from the opposition. A broader consensus would only be required for the third appointment and beyond.

Furthermore, he explained that the current seniority system, whereby the longest-serving justice automatically becomes chief justice, will be abolished.

Meanwhile, the Religious Zionism Party also held a meeting in which members approved the revised outline. Party chief and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said "this outline will lead to a responsible change to our judiciary, making sure that Supreme Court justices represent all facets of the Israeli people. It's an important step towards fixing our judicial system."

Shortly after its unveiling, opposition parties and anti-government protest leaders flatly rejected the new outline, claiming it would grant the coalition complete control over the judge selection process.

Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman dubbed the outline "a fraud."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid was equally critical of the new proposal, saying "the government is lying to the Israeli public. This is a hostile takeover of our judiciary by politicians without scruples. This will simply turn our judiciary into a branch of the Likud party."