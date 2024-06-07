Sirens wail in northern Israel in one of deepest incursions since war's outset

Sirens blared Friday afternoon in Nof HaGalil and neighboring communities Kafr Kanna, Mashhad and Reineh, marking the first time sirens were activated in the area since December and one of the deepest warning alerts issued in northern Israel since the war began.

Locals reported hearing interception sounds. The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance services said there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Fire breaks out near Kafr Kanna in northern Israel after sirens activated





Footage shared on social media depicted a fire erupting on a hillside near the Arab town of Kafr Kanna. Images circulating online depicted a smoke plume rising into the sky, resembling an air defense interception.

Earlier, senior Hezbollah official Ali Daamoush warned Israel against escalating the war, saying that in recent operations, Hezbollah has introduced new capabilities, weapons and messages.

According to Daamoush, these elements represent a new component of deterrence. He claimed, "This will deter the enemy from launching a broader war. They have realized that the costs of war will be high and severe. Hezbollah's recent performance is just a small part of what awaits the enemy if they decide to attack Lebanon."

1 View gallery Apparent interception by air defenses over northern Israel

The senior official of the Shiite terrorist organization asserted, "Hezbollah is prepared to go far if Israel seeks to escalate and expand the conflict. The enemy must understand that every act of aggression will be met with a harsher response. Escalation will not allow Israel to impose its conditions, halt the Lebanese front, or bring back its residents. Hezbollah will not let the enemy achieve its objectives."