Hospital worker suspected of eating stolen human body parts

A 30-year-old man from Budapest, employed as a hospital orderly, was arrested by Hungarian police last Wednesday after investigators received reports that he had been storing human body parts both at his workplace and at his private apartment.
According to authorities, the suspect allegedly admitted during questioning that he was strongly attracted to human anatomy and body parts, and that he had prepared and consumed human remains in various ways. He is suspected of unlawful use and possession of human corpses.
The case has already attracted significant public attention in Hungary, where local media and social networks have nicknamed the suspect the “Hungarian Hannibal,” in reference to Hannibal Lecter, the fictional serial killer and cannibal from the film The Silence of the Lambs.
Police said in a Facebook statement that the investigation began after reports raised concerns about the handling of human remains linked to the suspect’s workplace.
During a search of his apartment, investigators discovered a large number of disturbing items, including skulls, a brain, a full lower leg, a human hand, and additional bones stored inside a suitcase. Officers also found a reconstruction of a human face made from skin, as well as animal skulls and vertebrae. A heart stored in a jar was also seized, though authorities said it remains unclear whether it belonged to a human or an animal and is undergoing forensic analysis.
Police added that the man “has an interest in anatomy and pathology and enjoys dissecting animals.” Investigators believe he may have obtained human remains both through his access at the hospital and by allegedly digging in abandoned cemeteries in Hungary and Slovakia.
Authorities also seized the suspect’s electronic devices, including computers, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and memory cards, which are now being examined as part of the investigation.
All recovered remains have been sent for forensic testing, and police said the scope of the charges may expand depending on the findings regarding the origin of the materials.