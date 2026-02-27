Milan tram derails into building, killing 2 and injuring more than two dozen

The No. 9 tram, which runs through central Milan, was supposed to continue straight along the avenue but instead veered at a switch used by another line and went off its usual route, according to video of the crash broadcast by Sky TG24. Footage showed the tram nearly tipping onto its side before slamming into a building and coming to a halt.

The No. 9 tram, which runs through central Milan, was supposed to continue straight along the avenue but instead veered at a switch used by another line and went off its usual route, according to video of the crash broadcast by Sky TG24. Footage showed the tram nearly tipping onto its side before slamming into a building and coming to a halt.

The No. 9 tram, which runs through central Milan, was supposed to continue straight along the avenue but instead veered at a switch used by another line and went off its usual route, according to video of the crash broadcast by Sky TG24. Footage showed the tram nearly tipping onto its side before slamming into a building and coming to a halt.