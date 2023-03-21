Protesting reservists threaten to stop serving en masse if judicial reforms pass

Lt. Col. (res.) Ron Scherf, one of the leaders of the group Brothers in Arms, said: "With a heavy heart we want to announce an escalation of the protest. The government continues to run full speed ahead and it is violating the contract between us all while the defense minister is silent."

"An executive branch with unlimited power is a dictatorship. We are afraid of it. If the laws of the dictatorship are enacted, a people’s army cannot exist."

The former elite Sayeret Matkal unit member said at a press conference that should the bills become law, "tens of thousands more with us will stop volunteering for reserve duty.”

