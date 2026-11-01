Israeli police thwart illegal camel race in Negev military firing zone, seize camel

Police in southern Israel thwarted an illegal camel race planned for a military firing zone in the Negev during the past week, preventing the event from taking place after receiving intelligence about preparations near Bir Hadaj, close to Highway 222.

Acting on the information, police deployed to the area and identified vehicles, trailers and participants arriving at the site ahead of the race. Officers from the Segev Shalom police station, working alongside the Yoav Unit and the Border Police's Southern National Guard, raided the location with guidance and assistance from the Israel Police's aerial unit, bringing the event to a halt before it began.

Gallery A camel outside a police station following the operation ( Photo: Israel Police )

As police arrived, vehicles dispersed from the area. With aerial assistance, officers located a 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both residents of Rahat, suspected of involvement in organizing and participating in the illegal race. The two were detained and taken to the Segev Shalom police station for further questioning, while a camel found at the scene was seized.

( Photo: Israel Police )

Preparations for the illegal camel race inside a military firing zone ( Photo: Israel Police )