Reform synagogue vandalized with graffiti, Israeli flags torn

On Thursday, a day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, members of the Reform community in Netanya discovered the hateful graffiti "F*** Reform Jews" scrawled on the back wall of their synagogue on Dr. Beckman Street. Additionally, the synagogue’s fence was breached, Israeli flags were torn down, and stickers expressing solidarity with the families of Hamas hostages were ripped off.

The Reform community in Netanya, led by Rabbi Edgar Nof, was deeply shocked not only by the vandalism itself but also by its timing, which allegedly occurred on Holocaust Remembrance Day. "We thought that after October 7, this would no longer happen to us!" members of the Netanya community shared. "But once again, we have experienced a hate crime."

