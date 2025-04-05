Netanyahu to meet Trump for high-stakes talks on Iran, tariffs, Saudi pact

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to New York on Monday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the 17% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports from Israel. Netanyahu will travel directly from Hungary where he has been visiting including a weekend stay. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the matter with Netanyahu in a phone call on Friday, the State Department said.
The government has not confirmed the details and the prime minister has yet to request the Jerusalem District Court where he is on trial for corruption, to postpone his testimony.
The two leaders are expected to also discuss Iran and the stalled attempts to bring about a release of hostages as well as Saudi Arabia and the efforts to bring about normalized relations between the Gulf kingdom and Israel. Trump will visit Riyadh on his first overseas trip planned next month. Before Trump's visit, Israel and the United States should coordinate their positions especially after the IDF renewed its offensive on Gaza.
Netanyahu also said he doubted that a diplomatic solution was possible with Iran and a military option to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, was a more likely scenario. That too required Israeli-U.S. coordination. As far as Israeli officials were concerned Israel would be asking when a diplomatic option would be exhausted and whether the United states planned military action in such an event, whether Israel would be tasked with taking military action or would both countries cooperate if an attack were to take place.