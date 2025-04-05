Netanyahu to meet Trump for high-stakes talks on Iran, tariffs, Saudi pact

Prime minister expected to travel to D.C. on Monday after a 17% tariff on all Israeli imports is imposed; Israel and the US must coordinate positions ahead of Trump visit to Riyadh amid hopes for a Saudi normalization deal and on possible action against Iran 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Tariffs
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to New York on Monday to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the 17% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports from Israel. Netanyahu will travel directly from Hungary where he has been visiting including a weekend stay. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the matter with Netanyahu in a phone call on Friday, the State Department said.
The government has not confirmed the details and the prime minister has yet to request the Jerusalem District Court where he is on trial for corruption, to postpone his testimony.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו ודונלד טראמפבנימין נתניהו ודונלד טראמפ
Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump at the White House
(Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP)
2 View gallery
טילים איראן בדיווח של התקשורת המקומיתטילים איראן בדיווח של התקשורת המקומית
Iranian missiles on display
The two leaders are expected to also discuss Iran and the stalled attempts to bring about a release of hostages as well as Saudi Arabia and the efforts to bring about normalized relations between the Gulf kingdom and Israel. Trump will visit Riyadh on his first overseas trip planned next month. Before Trump's visit, Israel and the United States should coordinate their positions especially after the IDF renewed its offensive on Gaza.
Netanyahu also said he doubted that a diplomatic solution was possible with Iran and a military option to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, was a more likely scenario. That too required Israeli-U.S. coordination. As far as Israeli officials were concerned Israel would be asking when a diplomatic option would be exhausted and whether the United states planned military action in such an event, whether Israel would be tasked with taking military action or would both countries cooperate if an attack were to take place.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""