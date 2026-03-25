7 dead in Iraq strike on Iran-backed militias; watch drone footage of attack on US site

Most casualties in attack near Anbar province military medical facility described as 'military personnel' by local media; pro-Iran militia posts clip purporting to show drone attacks on US facility at Baghdad airport

Lior Ben Ari
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At least seven people were killed and 13 others wounded in a strike targeting pro-Iranian militias in western Iraq, near a military medical facility in Anbar province, local media reported on Wednesday.
Most of the casualties were described as “military personnel.” Members of the militias are formally integrated into Iraq’s security forces.
Watch: drone footage shows attack on US base in Iraq
Separately, a pro-Iranian militia released a video purporting to show drone attacks on a U.S. facility at Baghdad’s airport.
The footage shows a drone flying at low altitude over a compound housing a U.S. diplomatic support center before striking a radar system, triggering an explosion.
Moments later, a second drone is seen flying around the base and approaching a Black Hawk helicopter, though the video cuts off before it is clear whether the aircraft was hit.
CNN, which aired the footage, said it verified the location of the video but could not determine when it was filmed.
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