'We need to destroy the Iranian axis': Netanyahu signals future fighting with Tehran

Netanyahu signaled the war will extend into the new Hebrew year, declaring, “We need to destroy the Iranian axis—and we have the power to do so.” He described the coming year as potentially historic for Israel’s security following

“I want to salute the tremendous effort you’re making, the great successes you’ve achieved, and the immense sacrifice and heroism of this generation, which many wrote off, doubting its commitment and fighting ability. It has proven to be a mighty generation enduring painful battles,” he said.

Netanyahu reaffirmed his resolve to meet all war goals, not just in Gaza—eliminating Hamas, freeing hostages and ensuring Gaza no longer threatens Israel—but also across other fronts, opening paths to security, victory and peace. “This requires two fundamental traits: unity in moments of trial and determination at all times. May this be a year of security, victory and unity. Happy New Year,” he added.

