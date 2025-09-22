'We need to destroy the Iranian axis': Netanyahu signals future fighting with Tehran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in front of the IDF General Staff Forum, alongside Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz, ahead of Rosh Hashanah eve, honoring the military’s efforts in the passing year.
Netanyahu signaled the war will extend into the new Hebrew year, declaring, “We need to destroy the Iranian axis—and we have the power to do so.” He described the coming year as potentially historic for Israel’s security following Operation Rising Lion in June.
“I want to salute the tremendous effort you’re making, the great successes you’ve achieved, and the immense sacrifice and heroism of this generation, which many wrote off, doubting its commitment and fighting ability. It has proven to be a mighty generation enduring painful battles,” he said.
Netanyahu reaffirmed his resolve to meet all war goals, not just in Gaza—eliminating Hamas, freeing hostages and ensuring Gaza no longer threatens Israel—but also across other fronts, opening paths to security, victory and peace. “This requires two fundamental traits: unity in moments of trial and determination at all times. May this be a year of security, victory and unity. Happy New Year,” he added.
Simultaneously, Zamir addressed all IDF soldiers across combat zones via radio, expressing gratitude on behalf of the nation. “At the end of another year of fighting, as you stand at the forefront defending our communities and children, bolstering the security of Israel’s citizens, I convey the thanks of an entire people who, thanks to you, sit at the holiday table tonight with a sense of security and deep appreciation for your sacrifice and dedication,” he said.
Zamir urged soldiers to carry this pride, calling them “Israel’s iron wall, the eternity of Israel, the guarantee of victory.” He noted the ongoing intense and strategic combat aimed at Israel’s security, the return of hostages, and defeating the enemy.
“We never forget, not for a moment, the priceless cost we pay as a nation with the loss of our heroes and heroines in battle and the bereaved families whose pain resonates within us all,” he added.