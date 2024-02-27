'Floor it! Rockets are falling': Watch dramatic video as rockets fall in the Galilee

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets toward the Western Galilee Tuesday evening, triggering alert sirens in towns that have not come under attack since October. The Lebanese terrorist organization claimed to have launched dozens of rockets at the headquarters of IDF Division 146. No casualties or damage has been reported.

Rockets were also recorded exploding on Highway 89, between Ma'alot and Nahariya. Passengers in the car took filmed the falling rockets as they desperately tried to dodge them instead of leaving the car and lying in a ditch at the side of the road in accordance with the instructions of the Home Front Command.

"Wow, momma. What is this? Floor it, drive fast. Things are falling," are the shouts heard on the video. "Whoa what height did that fall from? Oh momma! Go, go, go quickly!! Oh man, here are the rockets!I can't believe it! Rockets are dropping!"

In addition to rockets hitting the ground, interceptions were also seen in Nahariya's skies.

At the same time, Hezbollah claimed a second attack on Tuesday aimed at Meron, according to the terrorist organization. In a statement published by Hezbollah, it claims that anti-tank missiles were fired in mid-afternoon, and that there was damage to "spy equipment and technical equipment." No casualties were reported there, either.

2 View gallery IDF rocket strikes on southern Lebanon ( Photo: KAWNAT HAJU / AFP )





2 View gallery Home hit by an IDF rocket strike in Jibchit village in Lebanon ( Photo: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP )

In the afternoon, an alert was activated about a suspected aircraft infiltration in the Upper Galilee, following which an interception was carried out. At the same time, the local council reported rockets fired into open areas between Misgav Am and Margaliot.

Minutes before, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for shooting at a "post" in Israel. Since Tuesday morning, the terrorist organization has claimed five attacks at the border. Hezbollah's Al-Manar network also reported on Israeli artillery strikes in southern Lebanon. Al-Mayadeen, a television station which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported other attacks. Media in Lebanon reported throughout the day about damage to homes and several injuries.