Malaysian police free man nabbed by agents working with Mossad, report

Malaysian media reported on Monday that the local police released a man who was abducted by Mossad agents.

According to a report in New Straits Times, local agents working for Israeli intelligence grabbed a man they identified as an operative of the Hamas group late last month, but were mistaken and took the wrong man.

2 View gallery Malaysian police after reported abduction of a Palestinian by agent working with Mossad ( Photo: AP )

A second Palestinian who was in the car with the abducted man, after realizing the abduction was related to Israel, quickly fled to a nearby hotel and called for help as the kidnappers drove away followed by a second car.

He then reported the incident to the police who were able to locate him and ultimately bring about his release.

According to the report, the agents took their victims' phone and discarded it, probably to avoid detection.

He was brought blindfolded into a room and tied to a chair, and then connected by phone to two other men – likely Israelis – who said: "you know why you are here."

He was interrogated for 24 hours and beaten. "The Israelis wanted to know about his experience with software, Hamas's strengths in that field and about members of the military wing of Hamas, a source connected to the case, told the outlet.

The source said that the Malaysian agents mistook their captor for the second Palestinian who was with him during the abduction.

Both men have since left Malaysia, according to the report.

2 View gallery Malaysian police at sight of 2018 assassination of a Palestinian ( Photo: AP )

Israel was accused of assassinating a Fadi al-Batsh, an electrical engineering lecturer at a Malaysian university, affiliated with leaders of the Islamic Jihad terror group, allegations it had denied .



