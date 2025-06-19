Suspected chemical leak at Soroka hospital following missile strike: See moment of impact and destruction

Israel's Soroka hospital in Beer Sheba and seven sites in the center of the country were hit during a ballistic missile attack from Iran on Thursday morning.

Following the missile strike on Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, there is a suspicion of a leak of hazardous materials on an upper floor of the building. The police have begun evacuating and removing people from the area.

Watch the moment of the impact on Soroka Hospital:

Moment of impact on Soroka Hospital

Police reported a suspected hazardous materials incident on one of the hospital floors, and an evacuation began. Doctors were in shelters with patients at the time of the impact. "Suddenly everything broke," said those who were at the hospital. "There is no building. The dining hall building collapsed." Following the impact, water is flowing in the main building, which has become a mass of rubble.

Ilanit, who is at the scene, said: "There is almost no place in the hospital that was not damaged. The ceilings fell, the medical teams rushed to get the patients into a protected space, now they have evacuated us to the grass, but I don't know how protected we are."

4 View gallery Direct hit on Soroka Hospital

A patient in the emergency room said: "It was really stressful. We heard the alarm and went to the stairwell, the protected space, and then suddenly we heard an abnormal boom. Things were flying. The ceiling was flying." Gal from Ofakim added: "We heard a very big boom inside the hospital. We were here in the emergency room. It was very stressful."

4 View gallery Inside Soroka Hospital





4 View gallery Exiting Soroka Hospital after the missile strike





4 View gallery Direct strike on Soroka Hospital

The barrage of dozens of missiles was fired Thursday morning, after a quiet night. At least seven impact sites are currently known, including in the center and south. More than 20 people were slightly injured, three people were seriously injured.

Following the attack, Magen David Adom reported that a 60-year-old man was seriously injured and 22 people were lightly injured.

Two people were found at the scene of the strike in Holon with serious injuries and were evacuated to the hospital. Two additional people with moderate and light injuries were also evacuated to the hospital. Heavy damage was also caused at the direct hit site in Ramat Gan, where 12 people were lightly injured.

Missile attack in Ramat Gan





Apartment hit in Holon





Air raid sirens were activated across the country following a wave of missile launches from Iran. Dozens of projectiles were fired in what Tehran described as a combined missile and drone attack.