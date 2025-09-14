Jerusalem Court indicts Haredi man for ties to Iranian agents

A Jerusalem district court convicted Elimelech Stern , a 21-year-old Beit Shemesh resident and Vizhnitz Hasidic scholar, on Sunday for contacting a foreign agent and conspiring to make threats, two months after his indictment for tasks tied to Iranian operatives .

Stern’s lawyer requested a probation report to explore replacing standard punishment with community service. The court found Stern knowingly communicated with a foreign agent via Telegram under the alias “Anna Elena,” who assigned him tasks in Israel.

2 View gallery Elimelech Stern ( Photo: Gil Yochanan )

These included placing a sheep’s head at the home of Israel’s IAEA ambassador Ronen Shaul, posting notices in Tel Aviv, hiding cash in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, delivering packages with animal heads or severed dolls alongside knives and threatening messages and setting fire to a forest. Stern agreed to most tasks but refused murder or arson.

Stern recruited two other Israelis to assist with posting notices, hiding cash, and delivering packages for payment, receiving cryptocurrency from “Anna Elena.” The indictment revealed he was instructed to place a sheep’s head in a gift box with flowers at the ambassador’s home.

Unable to find a sheep’s head, Stern informed “Anna,” who told him to buy a whole sheep. Ultimately, he was directed to purchase a large doll, a knife, gift wrapping and flowers.

Stern sent “Anna” flower arrangement samples, which she approved, and when he asked whether to include the knife, she confirmed it should be included. Stern expressed fear of imprisonment, according to the indictment.

2 View gallery Iranian posters Stern was asked to hang

The indictment further disclosed that Stern was asked to break a car window or set a vehicle on fire during a protest and send video evidence. “Anna” offered $500 per broken window and $3,000 per torched car.