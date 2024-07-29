UK expected to suspend arms sales to Israel, officials say

Decision by Labour government is believed to be based on ICJ opinion that Israel violates international law in its rule over Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem 

Itamar Eichner, Yoav Zitun|
The UK will likely announce it will suspend issuing export licenses for arms sales to Israel in the coming days, officials in Jerusalem said on Monday.
Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already lifted its concerns over the International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's intention to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
2 View gallery
קיר סטרמר ראש ממשלת בריטניה קיר סטרמר ראש ממשלת בריטניה
Keir Starmer
(Photo: David Cliff / AP)
The officials believe the decision in London will be made following the opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week, that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is a violation of international law.
2 View gallery
בית הדין הבינלאומי לצדק בהאג בית הדין הבינלאומי לצדק בהאג
ICJ opinion finds Israel violates international law in rule over Palestinian territories
(Photo: Nick Gammon / AFP)
Britain's policy shift came after the Labour government came to power defeating Rishi Sunak's conservative party.
