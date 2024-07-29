UK expected to suspend arms sales to Israel, officials say

The UK will likely announce it will suspend issuing export licenses for arms sales to Israel in the coming days, officials in Jerusalem said on Monday.
Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already lifted its concerns over the International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's intention to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
The officials believe the decision in London will be made following the opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week, that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is a violation of international law.
Britain's policy shift came after the Labour government came to power defeating Rishi Sunak's conservative party.