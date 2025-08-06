Israel launches plan to attract wealthy Jewish immigrants

Israel is planning to launch a new immigration plan to entice wealthy and highly skilled Jews to move to Israel—or as we say in Hebrew, to come on “aliyah.”

SEEKING WEALTHY IMMIGRANTS

Traditionally, most immigrants to Israel are refugees from their countries of origin, escaping antisemitism or severe economic hardship. Some immigrants, including most from the West, arrive with resources, education, and skills—but few are among the wealthiest members of the Jewish population.

Israel is particularly interested in attracting Jewish professionals in tech, finance, and defense and will be offering incentives and streamlined pathways. The program aims to boost the economy, fill labor gaps, and strengthen Israel’s innovation leadership.

New immigrants who meet this profile will reportedly receive a series of incentives, including the removal of regulatory barriers and facilitated transfer of financial activities to Israel.